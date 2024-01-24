Jill Biden invites Texas mother who sought emergency abortion to State of the Union
First lady Jill Biden has invited Kate Cox, a Texas mother forced to seek an emergency abortion outside of the state, to join her as a guest at the State of the Union in March, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.
Why it matters: The invitation presents one of the ways that President Biden is seeking to "lift up" personal stories related to reproductive rights as the 2024 presidential campaign grinds on, Jean-Pierre said.
Catch up quick: Kate Cox sued the state last month over its abortion ban. She sought an emergency exception for a pregnancy destined to end in miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death.
- Cox was granted permission to receive an emergency abortion but a higher court temporarily halted the permission, leaving her waiting for a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.
- Cox left the state to obtain the emergency abortion, while the Texas Supreme Court ultimately ruled against her right to get an abortion in the state.
State of play: President Biden and Jill Biden spoke with Cox on Sunday, Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.
- "They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out about the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas," Jean-Pierre said.
- Jill Biden invited Cox to be one of the first lady's guests at the State of the Union, which Cox accepted, the press secretary added.
The big picture: Democrats and the White House are emphasizing reproductive rights as a key issue going into the 2024 election.
- Abortion rights — which remain popular with the majority of Americans — present a vulnerability for Republican candidates.
- While Cox' case garnered national attention last month, prominent Republicans refused to weigh in.
- The Biden-Harris administration is "standing with majority of Americans on this .... and Republican elected officials are just not," Jean-Pierre said.
