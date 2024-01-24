Jill Biden invites Texas mother who sought emergency abortion to State of the Union

Jill Biden speaks at a "Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally" at George Mason University on Jan. 23. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden has invited Kate Cox, a Texas mother forced to seek an emergency abortion outside of the state, to join her as a guest at the State of the Union in March, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The invitation presents one of the ways that President Biden is seeking to "lift up" personal stories related to reproductive rights as the 2024 presidential campaign grinds on, Jean-Pierre said.

Catch up quick: Kate Cox sued the state last month over its abortion ban. She sought an emergency exception for a pregnancy destined to end in miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death.

Cox was granted permission to receive an emergency abortion but a higher court temporarily halted the permission, leaving her waiting for a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.

Cox left the state to obtain the emergency abortion, while the Texas Supreme Court ultimately ruled against her right to get an abortion in the state.

State of play: President Biden and Jill Biden spoke with Cox on Sunday, Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

"They thanked her for her courage in sharing her story and speaking out about the impact of the extreme abortion ban in Texas," Jean-Pierre said.

Jill Biden invited Cox to be one of the first lady's guests at the State of the Union, which Cox accepted, the press secretary added.

The big picture: Democrats and the White House are emphasizing reproductive rights as a key issue going into the 2024 election.

Abortion rights — which remain popular with the majority of Americans — present a vulnerability for Republican candidates.

While Cox' case garnered national attention last month, prominent Republicans refused to weigh in.

The Biden-Harris administration is "standing with majority of Americans on this .... and Republican elected officials are just not," Jean-Pierre said.

