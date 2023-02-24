First lady says Biden ready to run for re-election in 2024
First Lady Jill Biden told AP in an exclusive interview Friday that President Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024 and "pretty much" only has to choose a time and place for the formal announcement.
Why it matters: The first lady's comments are a strong indication Biden, who turned 80 in November, will announce a re-election campaign, as he and White House aides have previously suggested.
What they're saying: "He says he’s not done," Jill Biden told AP in an interview in Nairobi, which was a stop on her trip to Africa this week. "He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important."
- "How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" she said to the reporter.
The big picture: Biden previously said he would wait to decide on a re=election campaign until after the midterm elections, which went better than expected for Democrats. A White House aide also said his decision to run would be a family decision.
- Former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022, setting up a potential rematch between the two.
