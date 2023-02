U.S. President Biden is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv. Photo: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: The unannounced visit is a major sign of American support for Ukraine and marks the first time Biden has visited the country since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Biden walk past a religious mural at the St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. Photo: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. Photo: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky place a wreath on the Wall of Remembrance for those killed during the war. Photo: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP via Getty Images

American and Ukrainian flags in front of the Ukrainian presidential palace in Kyiv. Photo: Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images

President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska at the Ukrainian presidential palace in Kyiv. Photo: Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images