2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klain says he expects Biden to announce 2024 bid after holidays

Erin Doherty
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC

President Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden could announce a potential 2024 presidential bid after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Monday.

Driving the news: "The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday," Klain said at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit.

  • "I expect the decision will be to do it," he added.

The big picture: White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said last month that Biden's decision to run is going to be a family decision.

  • "The family is going to be deeply involved in whatever decision he reaches because that's who he is," Dunn said at an Axios event.
  • Biden previously said that he would decide after the midterm elections whether he'll seek a second term.
  • Former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign last month.

