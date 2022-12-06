Klain says he expects Biden to announce 2024 bid after holidays

President Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden could announce a potential 2024 presidential bid after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Monday.

Driving the news: "The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday," Klain said at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit.

"I expect the decision will be to do it," he added.

The big picture: White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said last month that Biden's decision to run is going to be a family decision.

"The family is going to be deeply involved in whatever decision he reaches because that's who he is," Dunn said at an Axios event.

Biden previously said that he would decide after the midterm elections whether he'll seek a second term.

Former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign last month.

Go deeper... How Biden will run