2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Klain says he expects Biden to announce 2024 bid after holidays
President Biden could announce a potential 2024 presidential bid after the Christmas and New Year's holidays, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Monday.
Driving the news: "The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday," Klain said at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit.
- "I expect the decision will be to do it," he added.
The big picture: White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said last month that Biden's decision to run is going to be a family decision.
- "The family is going to be deeply involved in whatever decision he reaches because that's who he is," Dunn said at an Axios event.
- Biden previously said that he would decide after the midterm elections whether he'll seek a second term.
- Former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign last month.
