Most Americans support abortion access one year after Roe v. Wade: poll

Data: AP/NORC poll; Table: Axios Visuals

The majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to an AP-NORC poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Americans' overall support for access to the procedure remains strong — even as red states continue to pass strict bans.

Iowa became the latest state to do so this week, when its Republican-led legislature passed a bill outlawing abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

By the numbers: The poll, conducted in late June, found that 64% of U.S. adults believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Yes, but: Americans are divided when it comes to how far into pregnancy abortion should be allowed.

73% of those surveyed said abortion should be allowed in the first six weeks of pregnancy, including 58% of people living in states with the strictest bans.

But overall support drops to 51% when it comes to allowing abortion in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, and falls to 27% for 24 weeks.

There are also stark partisan divides, with Democrats' support for abortion far outweighing that of Republicans.

Zoom in: In Iowa, the law currently allows abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill passed Tuesday would ban the majority of abortions after cardiac activity is detected, generally around six weeks of pregnancy — before many people know they're pregnant.

The legislation allows for some exceptions, including some cases of rape of incest, or when there are fetal abnormalities that are "incompatible with life."

What to watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) plans to sign the bill — which would take effect immediately — on Friday, sharply curtailing abortion access in the midwestern state.