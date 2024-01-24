Biden write-in campaign wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects

President Biden speaks during a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College on Jan. 5 in Blue Bell, Penn. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden will win the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects, fueled by a write-in campaign.

Why it matters: Although he does not win any delegates, it's a big win for Biden as he seeks to boost enthusiasm surrounding his re-election bid.

The Biden write-in effort, unaffiliated with the official campaign, edged out Democrats including Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.), who appeared on the ballot.

The big picture: Biden's campaign said last year that he would not file to have his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot to comply with the calendar set by the Democratic National Committee.

The DNC made South Carolina the nation's first primary state, a move that Biden backed to give states with more diverse populations more of a say in early presidential contests.

Zoom in: New Hampshire still went ahead with its primary to preserve its first-in-the-nation status, despite the DNC saying that a win there would not count toward the candidates' delegate totals.

"New Hampshire has held the first-in-the-nation presidential primary election for over 100 years," New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said in November. "And we will vigorously defend it."

What to watch: The South Carolina Democratic primary, scheduled for Feb. 3, is the first official Democratic primary of 2024.

Biden has descended on South Carolina for campaign events to try to boost turnout and enthusiasm surrounding his re-election bid.

