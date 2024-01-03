Biden will target Trump in speech at war site on Jan. 6 anniversary
President Biden will mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at a key site in the Revolutionary War, kicking off the campaign year with a speech on the fate of American democracy, AP reports.
Why it matters: The move makes clear that the Capitol insurrection — and former President Trump's link to it — will form an important part of Biden's 2024 campaign messaging as he struggles in the polls.
Driving the news: Biden will deliver remarks in Valley Forge, Pa., where the Continental Army, led by George Washington, was encamped between 1777 and 1778, CBS reports.
- "There, he'll decry former President Donald Trump for the riot by a mob of his supporters who overran the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election," AP writes.
- On Monday, Biden will visit the church in Charleston, S.C., where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners in 2015.
- The announcement comes after Axios first reported that the Biden campaign was planning a push in South Carolina this month in an effort to drive voter turnout — a shift in strategy after focusing on traditional battleground states.
Between the lines: Biden will highlight some of America's darkest days rather than his accomplishments as president, AP notes. At both events, he'll paint Trump as a threat to the country's founding principles.
- In response, Trump official Jason Miller told Axios' Mike Allen: "When is Biden going to the border?"
