Trump flags fly as rioters take over the steps of the Capitol on the East Front on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the 27 months since a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol, more than 1,020 people have been charged in connection to the insurrection and around 533 have pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

The big picture: The federal investigation has led to a slew of high-profile arrests and convictions even as former President Trump and his allies accused the DOJ of unfair prosecutions.

Criminal charges

931 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, including 102 who face charges for entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

339 have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including 107 who face charges for using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

308 have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.

55 have been charged with conspiracy, including conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, conspiracy to injure an officer or some combination of the three.

Pleas

144 defendants have pleaded guilty to felonies, including 61 who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and four who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

389 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Trials