RIoters during the attack on the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The New Jersey man who used chemical spray to assault police officers, including the late Brian Sicknick, during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after the Capitol attack. Julian Khater pleaded guilty in September to two felony charges for assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon — pepper spray — and causing bodily injury.

"I wish I could take it all back," Khater said in court, per the Post.

George Tanios, Khater's co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty in July to two misdemeanor charges after agreeing to a deal with federal prosecutors.

