Nearly 40% of Jan. 6 defendants sentenced so far got prison

Adapted from an AP interactive. Chart: Axios Visuals

All of the January 6 defendants sentenced so far for assault have received prison time, an Axios review of data found. Several more high-profile assault cases are progressing.

Why it matters: The insurrection shook the District, and in the days and weeks following the riots, five police officers died, while over 150 law enforcement officers defending the Capitol on January 6 were injured.

Zoom out: There have so far been 545 punishments doled out for rioters, with most defendants receiving more than one sentence, according to data compiled by the Associated Press.

Our review found that 39% of the 163 individuals sentenced to date have been slapped with prison time. That includes two Virginia residents and one Maryland resident.

Zoom in: A NW D.C. resident, Mark Ponder, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last week to assault.

The 56-year-old admitted to repeatedly assaulting police, WUSA9 reported. He faces several years in prison.

In total, six other people from the District have cases pending or face trial. There are 38 defendants from Virginia and 18 from Maryland.

The big picture: Nearly 800 people have been arrested for their involvement in the riots, with 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Last week, a 71-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to assaulting a D.C. officer, repeatedly striking them with a flagpole until it broke, prosecutors said. He faces a maximum of eight years in prison.

What we’re watching: The assault trial of a former New York police officer who served on Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s security detail began last Tuesday in D.C.