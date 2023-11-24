Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is mounting a long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Biden, said Friday he won't seek re-election to the House in 2024. Why it matters: Phillips' announcement adds to an already massive list of House members who said this month they plan to resign or retire.

Axios previously reported that Phillips planned to decide over Thanksgiving whether he would run for re-election.

Driving the news: "Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people's lives," Phillips said of his congressional career in a statement.

"We have met those moments," he said, and, echoing his pitch for Democratic voters to choose him over the 81-year-old president, added that "after three terms it is time to pass the torch."

Phillips, who has represented the Minneapolis suburbs since 2019, is the top Democrat on a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee that oversees the Middle East and previously served in Democratic leadership before stepping down last month.

Between the lines: Two Democrats are already running for Phillips' seat, including state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a close friend of Phillips.

Phillips' retirement announcement could spur several more candidates to jump into the race, including Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

The big picture: Phillips joins around a dozen lawmakers who have said this month they will not seek re-election in 2024.