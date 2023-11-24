Skip to main content
Nov 24, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Biden primary foe Dean Phillips retiring from Congress

headshot

Rep. Dean Phillips. Photo: Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is mounting a long-shot Democratic primary challenge to President Biden, said Friday he won't seek re-election to the House in 2024.

Why it matters: Phillips' announcement adds to an already massive list of House members who said this month they plan to resign or retire.

  • Axios previously reported that Phillips planned to decide over Thanksgiving whether he would run for re-election.

Driving the news: "Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people's lives," Phillips said of his congressional career in a statement.

  • "We have met those moments," he said, and, echoing his pitch for Democratic voters to choose him over the 81-year-old president, added that "after three terms it is time to pass the torch."
  • Phillips, who has represented the Minneapolis suburbs since 2019, is the top Democrat on a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee that oversees the Middle East and previously served in Democratic leadership before stepping down last month.

Between the lines: Two Democrats are already running for Phillips' seat, including state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a close friend of Phillips.

  • Phillips' retirement announcement could spur several more candidates to jump into the race, including Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

The big picture: Phillips joins around a dozen lawmakers who have said this month they will not seek re-election in 2024.

  • Reps. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) and Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) both announced their retirements earlier this week.
Go deeper