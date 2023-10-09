Dean Phillips may face his own primary challenge after 2024 musings

A Democratic National Committee official is putting together a campaign infrastructure in anticipation of a potential primary bid against Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Credible intra-party challenges to congressional incumbents are rare, but Phillips has rankled many in the Democratic establishment with his musings about a primary challenge against President Biden.

What we're hearing: Ron Harris, a 33-year-old DNC Executive Committee member and Midwestern Caucus Chair, has begun staffing up in a sign of his seriousness about a run.

Harris has hired George Hornedo, a former top aide to Pete Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign, and the campaign is in the process of interviewing consultants, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Harris has suggested his bid would be influenced by whether Phillips runs for president – but has not ruled out a primary challenge if the three-term congressman opts for reelection.

The big picture: Phillips, who recently relinquished his position in Democratic leadership over his opposition to renominating Biden, has caught the ire of many Democrats in Congress and beyond.

In a telling sign, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said of Harris at the DNC's Fall meeting in St. Louis on Thursday, "I am with him every step of the way, whatever he decides to do," according to video viewed by Axios.

Phillips' resignation as a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee came after a colleague, Rep. Sydney Kamlager Dove (D-Calif.), criticized his comments about Biden in a closed-door caucus meeting.

Yes, but: Phillips, who has never faced a serious primary, won all three of his general elections in the one-time swing district by over 10 percentage points.

Multiple political operatives in Minnesota told Axios they don't see a clear path for a same-party challenger to win at this time.

The other side: "Americans are demanding more competition in elections, not less," Phillips said in a statement to Axios resonant of what he has said in his advocacy for a Biden primary challenger.