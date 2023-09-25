"I'm concerned": Dean Phillips refuses to rule out Biden primary challenge
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said in a podcast released Monday that he's "considering" challenging President Biden for the Democratic Party's nomination in 2024.
Driving the news: "I am thinking about it. I haven't ruled it out," Phillips told political strategist Steve Schmidt on Friday for his podcast, "The Warning."
- "I think there are people who are more proximate, better prepared to campaign with national organizations, national name recognition, which I do not possess," he said.
- "I'm concerned that there is no alternative," he said.
The big picture: Phillips, a three-term congressman, has been a vocal supporter of another Democratic candidate jumping in the presidential race to challenge Biden, and he's urged Biden to "pass the torch" to another candidate.
- Phillips has previously told Axios that he's mulling launching his own intra-party bid if nobody challenges Biden.
- He said last month that he wants Biden to "invite people to the primary stage" to promote competition.
What to watch: "I'm concerned that something could happen between now and next November that would make the Democratic Convention in Chicago an unmitigated disaster," Phillips told Schmidt.
- "And for a party that is acting as the adults in the room, thank goodness, I'm concerned that we are not as it relates to our electoral strategy. So I'm considering it."
- "I do still think there's some time for somebody to enter, I'm still encouraging others who I think are better prepared right now to run a great campaign."
