Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) on Friday confirmed reporting that he is being pushed to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

Why it matters: The moderate three-term congressman would be by far the most politically established Biden rival were he to mount a bid.

Biden's current major challengers are Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and prominent vaccine skeptic, and Marianne Williamson, a spiritual guru who ran for president in 2020.

Driving the news: Phillips has been receiving "inquiries about his willingness to challenge Biden" and will meet with Democratic donors about the prospect in New York City next week, according to Politico.

The outlet reported that Phillips is expected only to launch a bid if the 80-year-old president suffers a major decline in health or popularity.

"The reporting is accurate," Phillips told Axios. He first confirmed it to the Star Tribune.

Between the lines: Phillips, a moderate who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018 and now serves as a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, is not a household name outside his home state.

Politico compared a potential run to Eugene McCarthy's challenge to Lyndon Johnson in 1968 – opening the door for more well-known insurgents.

The backdrop: Since last year, Phillips has been openly expressing hesitation about the idea of renominating Biden.