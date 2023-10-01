Scoop: Rep. Dean Phillips steps down from Dem leadership
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is stepping down from his role in House Democratic leadership after floating a primary challenge to President Biden.
What he’s saying: “My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership,” Phillips, the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, told Axios in a statement.
- "I celebrate Leader Jeffries for his remarkable and principled leadership, and extend gratitude to my outstanding friends and colleagues for having created space and place for my perspectives," Phillips continued.
- "I'll continue to abide by my convictions, place people over politics, and support our shared mission to deliver security, opportunity, and prosperity for all Americans. Onward!"
The backdrop: Phillips, a three-term moderate from the Minneapolis suburbs, began publicly floating a primary challenge against Biden in July and refused to rule out the prospect as recently as last week.
- Phillips has pointed to Biden’s age as a serious liability for the president and pointed to polling that suggests many Democrats don’t want him to be the party’s nominee in 2024.
- But Phillips has also said he is not “well-positioned” for a run and called for Democrats with a higher national profile to jump into the race against Biden.
What we’re hearing: Phillips’ stance on Biden’s reelection puts him at odds with many in the Democratic caucus and has been the source of internal criticism.
- After House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told his caucus to stay on message on the government spending fight during a closed-door meeting last week, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) stood up and took aim at Phillips.
- “There is someone in leadership who is not on message about our president,” Kamlager-Dove said to a round of applause, according to a House Democrat who was present at the meeting.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.