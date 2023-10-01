Scoop: Rep. Dean Phillips steps down from Dem leadership

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is stepping down from his role in House Democratic leadership after floating a primary challenge to President Biden.

What he’s saying: “My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership,” Phillips, the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, told Axios in a statement.

"I celebrate Leader Jeffries for his remarkable and principled leadership, and extend gratitude to my outstanding friends and colleagues for having created space and place for my perspectives," Phillips continued.

"I'll continue to abide by my convictions, place people over politics, and support our shared mission to deliver security, opportunity, and prosperity for all Americans. Onward!"

The backdrop: Phillips, a three-term moderate from the Minneapolis suburbs, began publicly floating a primary challenge against Biden in July and refused to rule out the prospect as recently as last week.

Phillips has pointed to Biden’s age as a serious liability for the president and pointed to polling that suggests many Democrats don’t want him to be the party’s nominee in 2024.

But Phillips has also said he is not “well-positioned” for a run and called for Democrats with a higher national profile to jump into the race against Biden.

What we’re hearing: Phillips’ stance on Biden’s reelection puts him at odds with many in the Democratic caucus and has been the source of internal criticism.

After House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told his caucus to stay on message on the government spending fight during a closed-door meeting last week, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) stood up and took aim at Phillips.

“There is someone in leadership who is not on message about our president,” Kamlager-Dove said to a round of applause, according to a House Democrat who was present at the meeting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.