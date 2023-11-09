Democrat Kelly Morrison announces run for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' congressional seat
Another Minnesota Democrat has entered the race for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' congressional seat.
Driving the news: State Sen. Kelly Morrison, (DFL-Deephaven) launched her bid for the suburban Twin Cities' 3rd Congressional District on Thursday, rolling out high-profile endorsements from former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and from Sarah Stoesz, the past president of Planned Parenthood North Central States.
Why it matters: Phillips' decision to primary President Biden sets the stage for a potentially crowded race for the one-time swing district.
State of play: Ron Harris, a Democratic National Committee official, became the first to jump in the 3rd District race in October.
- Several other Democrats, including Secretary of State Steve Simon and DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, have indicated that they are weighing bids.
What they're saying: Morrison, an OBGYN first elected to a west metro swing district in 2018, highlighted her work on health care costs and reproductive rights in a Thursday release announcing her campaign.
- "I know how important it is that women – not politicians – are able to make their own health care decisions, so I led the effort to protect abortion rights in Minnesota," she said. "I'm running for Congress because we need leaders who are focused on delivering results."
The intrigue: Phillips hasn't ruled out running for re-election himself if his longshot presidential bid fails. It's unclear what Morrison, a close friend and ally, would do if he did seek another term in Congress.
