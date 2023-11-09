Another Minnesota Democrat has entered the race for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' congressional seat.

Driving the news: State Sen. Kelly Morrison, (DFL-Deephaven) launched her bid for the suburban Twin Cities' 3rd Congressional District on Thursday, rolling out high-profile endorsements from former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and from Sarah Stoesz, the past president of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Why it matters: Phillips' decision to primary President Biden sets the stage for a potentially crowded race for the one-time swing district.

State of play: Ron Harris, a Democratic National Committee official, became the first to jump in the 3rd District race in October.

Several other Democrats, including Secretary of State Steve Simon and DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson, have indicated that they are weighing bids.

What they're saying: Morrison, an OBGYN first elected to a west metro swing district in 2018, highlighted her work on health care costs and reproductive rights in a Thursday release announcing her campaign.

"I know how important it is that women – not politicians – are able to make their own health care decisions, so I led the effort to protect abortion rights in Minnesota," she said. "I'm running for Congress because we need leaders who are focused on delivering results."

The intrigue: Phillips hasn't ruled out running for re-election himself if his longshot presidential bid fails. It's unclear what Morrison, a close friend and ally, would do if he did seek another term in Congress.