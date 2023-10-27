Skip to main content
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against Biden

headshot

Rep. Dean Phillips. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) formally filed paperwork late Thursday for a Democratic primary challenge against President Biden.

Why it matters: The three-term congressman’s run, while a long shot, represents the most credible intra-party challenge to the incumbent president.

  • A moderate who flipped a Republican district in 2018, Phillips served as a member of House Democratic leadership this year.

Driving the news: Phillips filed to run with the Federal Election Commission and launched a website, Dean24.com.

  • "A campaign built on joy and bringing people together," the website says, calling supporters the "DeanTeam."

The backdrop: Phillips has been a lone voice in the Democratic Party making the case against Biden’s re-election for more than a year, pointing to the president’s age and polling that shows Democratic voters want an alternative.

  • Over the summer he began teasing a bid of his own, while simultaneously urging more high-profile Democrats to get into the race.
  • Frustration towards Phillips’ comments among his Democratic colleagues precipitated his resignation as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Comittee earlier this month, which was first reported by Axios.

Go deeper: Campaign cash floods 2024 swing states

Go deeper