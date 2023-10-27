Rep. Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against Biden

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) formally filed paperwork late Thursday for a Democratic primary challenge against President Biden.

Why it matters: The three-term congressman’s run, while a long shot, represents the most credible intra-party challenge to the incumbent president.

A moderate who flipped a Republican district in 2018, Phillips served as a member of House Democratic leadership this year.

Driving the news: Phillips filed to run with the Federal Election Commission and launched a website, Dean24.com.

"A campaign built on joy and bringing people together," the website says, calling supporters the "DeanTeam."

The backdrop: Phillips has been a lone voice in the Democratic Party making the case against Biden’s re-election for more than a year, pointing to the president’s age and polling that shows Democratic voters want an alternative.

Over the summer he began teasing a bid of his own, while simultaneously urging more high-profile Democrats to get into the race.

Frustration towards Phillips’ comments among his Democratic colleagues precipitated his resignation as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Comittee earlier this month, which was first reported by Axios.

Go deeper: Campaign cash floods 2024 swing states