16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against Biden
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) formally filed paperwork late Thursday for a Democratic primary challenge against President Biden.
Why it matters: The three-term congressman’s run, while a long shot, represents the most credible intra-party challenge to the incumbent president.
- A moderate who flipped a Republican district in 2018, Phillips served as a member of House Democratic leadership this year.
Driving the news: Phillips filed to run with the Federal Election Commission and launched a website, Dean24.com.
- "A campaign built on joy and bringing people together," the website says, calling supporters the "DeanTeam."
The backdrop: Phillips has been a lone voice in the Democratic Party making the case against Biden’s re-election for more than a year, pointing to the president’s age and polling that shows Democratic voters want an alternative.
- Over the summer he began teasing a bid of his own, while simultaneously urging more high-profile Democrats to get into the race.
- Frustration towards Phillips’ comments among his Democratic colleagues precipitated his resignation as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Comittee earlier this month, which was first reported by Axios.
