Scoop: Dean Phillips eyes post-Thanksgiving decision on House seat

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) told Axios on Tuesday he will decide over Thanksgiving whether or not he plans to seek re-election to his House seat. Why it matters: Phillips, who is running for president, may add to a rapidly growing list of House members in both parties abandoning the chamber either for retirement or higher office.

Driving the news: "I have not made any announcement," Phillips told Axios when asked about his plans for his congressional seat in the Minneapolis suburbs.

The three-term congressman said he is "planning to make a decision over thanksgiving."

Candidates for Congress have until June 4, 2024 to file to run in the state's Aug. 13 primary, according to the Minnesota secretary of state's office.

The context: Phillips is waging a long-shot primary bid against President Biden, arguing that the 81-year-old incumbent wouldn't beat former President Trump in a potential rematch.

Polls have shown Phillips trailing Biden by a significant margin, generally polling in the mid-single digits as Biden hovers around 70 percentage points.

Phillips already gave up his role as a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee ahead of his presidential launch.

Zoom in: Several Democratic candidates have already jumped into the race for Phillips' seat, and more may soon follow – heightening speculation that Phillips won't seek reelection.

DNC official Ron Harris and state Sen. Kelly Morrison, a close friend of Phillips, have already filed to run for Phillips' 3rd Congressional District next year.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has said he's mulling a bid if Phillips declines to seek another term.

Phillips' House colleagues and the Minnesota Democratic establishment are already choosing sides, with Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) endorsing Harris and Morrison pulling in support from former Gov. Mark Dayton and a slew of state legislators.

The big picture: Phillips' retirement would hardly be an anomaly. Just this week, Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) announced they are not seeking re-election.

Nearly a dozen House Democrats are leaving to run for higher office: nine are running for the Senate, Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.) is running for state attorney general and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is running for governor.

What's next: House Democrats are holding an election on the morning of Nov. 29 to fill Phillips' vacant DPCC role, according to an invite obtained by Axios.