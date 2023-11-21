Scoop: Dean Phillips eyes post-Thanksgiving decision on House seat

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has said he's mulling a bid if Phillips declines to seek another term.
Phillips' House colleagues and the Minnesota Democratic establishment are already choosing sides, with Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) endorsing Harris and Morrison pulling in support from former Gov. Mark Dayton and a slew of state legislators.
The big picture: Phillips' retirement would hardly be an anomaly. Just this week, Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) announced they are not seeking re-election.
Nearly a dozen House Democrats are leaving to run for higher office: nine are running for the Senate, Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.) is running for state attorney general and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) is running for governor.
What's next: HouseDemocrats are holding an election on the morning of Nov. 29 to fill Phillips' vacant DPCC role, according to an invite obtained by Axios.
Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) are running for the role.