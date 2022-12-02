President Biden at a press conference at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden told Democrats Thursday they must "rid the nominating process of restrictive, anti-worker caucuses" and "reflect the overall diversity" of the party and nation, in a major proposed overhaul ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Why it matters: This would end Iowa's decades-long reign of being the first state to kick off the Democratic primaries. Biden's plan would see South Carolina as the first 2024 primary state, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire, Georgia and then Michigan, the Washington Post first reported.

Details: The co-chairs of the Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm announced Biden's proposal at a dinner Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

The matter was expected to be discussed when the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee meets on Friday and Saturday, per the reports.

What he's saying: "We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window," Biden wrote in a letter to DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee members Thursday.

Representatives for Biden did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read President Biden's letter to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee in full, via DocumentCloud:

