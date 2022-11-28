Iowa gears up for this week's caucus calendar fight

The fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses hinges largely on a vote this week from a panel of the national party.

Some of its members have voiced support in upending its calendar system.

Why it matters: Iowa's 50-year reign of going first — a significant influence in the presidential nominating process — may come to an end.

State delegates told Axios they will argue that the change would harm both Iowa and the national party.

Catch up fast: Iowa's role as a presidential testing ground began as "an accident of history" thanks to state legislation that set a May deadline for them.

Decades of challenges questioning whether Iowa is representative of the nation heightened after the 2020 caucuses when technological glitches and internet trolls delayed results for days.

State of play: The Democratic National Committee (DNC) in March circulated a proposal that would set the 2024 nominating calendar based on factors that would likely exclude Iowa, the Washington Post reported.

Diversity, competitiveness in the general election and the ability to administer a fair process are the criteria.

The DNC delayed calendar decisions expected last summer to focus on midterm elections, Politico reported.

Of note: Democrats this month lost all of Iowa Congressional seats and all but one statewide office.

The losses include longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.

What's happening: The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee meets this week in Washington, D.C.

The full DNC is expected to finalize calendar decisions in early 2023.

What they're saying: A specific proposal and the committee's process to decide caucus calendar recommendations remains "wildly unclear," Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Party Chairman and a member of the panel told Axios Sunday.

This month's election losses are not favorable to Iowa's caucus pitch, Brennan said.

The other side: Republicans have already made Iowa first in the 2024 process, where campaigning for president is already underway.

Democrats would be at a disadvantage if Iowa’s role is minimized, state Democratic Chairperson Ross Wilburn told Axios last week

The intrigue: Republicans will hold their Iowa caucus as early as Halloween 2023 if the DNC pushes another caucus ahead of Iowa's, state party chairperson Jeff Kaufmann told NBC News this month.