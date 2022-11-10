A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.

Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Axios Visuals

While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa.

Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

"I don’t see it going back anytime soon," said Peter Hanson, a political science professor from Grinnell College on Iowa Public Radio.

Driving the news: While some races are still too close to call, Republicans in the Iowa Senate are guaranteed a supermajority for the first time in 50 years, which will allow them to pass any gubernatorial nominations without a Democrat's vote, IPR reports.

Meanwhile, Republican challengers ousted Democratic incumbents U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

What changed: White, blue-collar Americans shifting from blue to red following Obama's tenure, Hanson said.

About 90% of Iowa's population is white, while only 30% of it has a college education, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau results.

Zoom in: Despite his inflammatory style, many working-class Americans found relatability in former President Donald Trump's populist messaging back in 2016, Hanson said.

Meanwhile, Republicans nationally tied issues like defunding the police and increased crime to Democrats, which hurt their appeal to working-class Iowans, Rachel Caufield, a political science professor at Drake, told IPR.

Plus: The Democratic National Committee isn't investing in Iowa anymore, putting their sights on urban areas with younger, diverse populations, Caufield said.

"Our state party has atrophied a bit," Caufield said.

The big picture: Democrats now have a bigger advantage among white college graduates than they do with nonwhite voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

What's next: This is bad news for keeping the caucuses first in the nation for Democrats, Caufield said.