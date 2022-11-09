Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP

Iowa Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Zach Nunn speaks to supporters during a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon.

Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S. House in a "red ripple."

What happened: Axne initially won her seat by a narrow margin against David Young back in 2018 by winning with wider margins in Polk County and avoiding huge losses in rural areas.

The district became more favorable to Republicans following redistricting that saw the addition of more rural counties.

The big picture: Democrats across the country braced themselves for GOP gains in Congress as likely Republican voters reported inflation and the economy as their priorities during the midterm.

Where it stands: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance as of Wednesday afternoon, as some competitive House contests remain uncalled and three Senate races are outstanding.