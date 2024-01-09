Democratic National Convention makes one of first major planning reveals

With 223 days until the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago, organizers are making one of their first big announcements.

Driving the news: The Marriott Marquis Chicago and Hyatt Regency at McCormick Place, both connected to the McCormick Place convention center, will be the official headquarters hotels for the convention, Aug. 19-22.

Why it matters: That makes those hotels the base of operations for staff from the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), DNC and Biden for President campaign, plus key leaders from coalition groups, convention organizers tell Axios.

How it works: The convention says in a forthcoming release that it "will offer more convenience than ever before for delegates, media and guests."

"Official convention activities on the ground are consolidated to three main areas within a five-mile radius: the United Center for official proceedings and primetime programming, McCormick Place for daytime party business, and downtown hotels for delegates."

What they're saying: "We are proud to partner with these key hotels and the union labor that powers them to make the McCormick Place our home base for convention week," DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook said.

Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority — owner of the Marriott Marquis Chicago, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, and McCormick Place Convention Center — said: "With our 23 union partners and nearly 3,000 campus employees, we welcome the DNC to McCormick Place. We look forward to creating a spectacular event."

Go deeper: What landing the 2024 DNC means for Chicago