How the Fani Willis allegations could affect Trump's Georgia election case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused by a co-defendant in Georgia's 2020 election interference case against former President Trump of having an improper romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade.

Why it matters: The allegations, while not yet substantiated, have gained significant attention and could jeopardize the high-profile case against the former president.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the proceeding, has scheduled an evidentiary hearing regarding the defendant's misconduct allegations for Feb. 15.

Catch up quickly: Mike Roman, a Republican political operative and Trump co-defendant, first made the allegation of an improper relationship between Willis and Wade in a legal filing in early January.

Roman was charged with seven felony counts in Fulton for allegedly helping to organize fake electors in battleground states, including Georgia.

Lawyers for Roman, a former Trump aide, alleged Willis had hired Wade as lead prosecutor in the case only because of their alleged personal relationship. They requested that the charges against Roman be dropped and that Willis and Wade be disqualified from the case.

Roman's lawyers further claimed that Wade improperly financially benefitted from the case through legal services contracts he received through the appointment.

They leveled the same accusation against Willis, claiming she received "vacations across the world" purchased by Wade that were unrelated to their work.

Of note: Willis also received a subpoena in January to sit for a deposition in the divorce case between Wade and his estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade.

In a filing in their divorce case, Jocelyn Wade divulged credit card statements showing Wade had purchased two airline trips to Miami and San Francisco with Willis during the election probe, the Washington Post reported.

Background: Willis hired Wade as an outside special prosecutor in the 2020 election case in November 2021 despite Wade having little experience prosecuting major criminal cases, the New York Times reported.

He had defended multiple clients in criminal cases involving aggravated assault and battery, armed robbery, rape, cocaine trafficking and financial fraud, but had no experience with racketeering cases.

He has since earned roughly $650,000 in legal charges to Willis' office, receiving a rate of roughly $250 an hour, per the Times. Several former Georgia prosecutors told the Times that Wade's hourly rate did not seem excessive.

Wade was not Willis' only outside hire. She also brought on an expert on racketeering law and a high-profile state homicide prosecutor.

According to a upcoming book by journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, Willis hired Wade only after two other prominent Atlanta lawyers declined the special prosecutor position, CBS News reports.

What they're saying: Willis has said racism is at the heart of the allegations she is facing in a speech at Big Bethel AME Church on Jan. 14.

"I appointed three special counsel, which is my right to do," she said. "Paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one."

Without naming Wade in the speech, Willis said he had "impeccable credentials," noting his time as a municipal judge, and praised his work in helping assemble the prosecutorial team for the 2020 election case.

Willis didn't directly address the relationship allegation. She did refer to herself a "flawed" and "imperfect" public servant.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Wade's law firm, Wade & Campbell, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Steve Sadow, Trump's legal representative in the Georgia case, has said the former president and other defendants are considering signing on to Roman's motion to dismiss.

Sadow asked McAfee in court earlier this month if he and other lawyers could have more time to decide on joining Roman, given that the accusations hadn't yet been substantiated, according to the Post.

Roman's lawyers filed a motion to unseal records from the Wades' divorce case, claiming that evidence in the records would back up his allegations against Willis and Wade.

A coalition of media organizations also filed a motion to have the records unsealed.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson granted that motion and ordered the unsealing of the divorce file on Monday, ABC News reports.

Thompson also stayed Joycelyn Wade's subpoena against Willis, who had sought to get it dismissed. Willis may still be required to sit for a deposition after Wade is deposed in his divorce case.

Willis claimed Joycelyn Wade had been colluding with others to disrupt the racketeering case against Trump and his allies, pointing to the timing of the subpoena and Roman's accusations.

The bottom line: It has yet to be proven whether the allegations are true.

If they are, it's possible Willis and Wade may be dismissed or recuse themselves, which would significantly damage the case.

The potential impact on charges against Roman, Trump or other defendants is not yet known.

So far, at least three of the 19 people charged in the election case have accepted plea deals, including former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

