Trump beating Biden in Georgia in early 2024 poll

Data: AJC Legislative Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden trails former President Trump by 8% in a hypothetical rematch in Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of registered voters out Tuesday.

Why it matters: The poll offers an early warning sign for Biden, who flipped Georgia blue in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades.

Driving the news: Trump led Biden 45-37% in the poll of registered voters, with 6% undecided and another 12% planning to back a different candidate or not vote.

Independent voters appear unenthusiastic about turning out for either candidate in 2024, with 14% saying they would not vote for president.

Flashback: An AJC-University of Georgia poll from November found Biden and Trump essentially tied in Georgia.

Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

Zoom in: The poll shows Biden's support wavering among Black Georgians, a voting bloc that was key to his success in Georgia in 2020.

10% of Black Georgians don't plan to vote for president in 2024, according to the AJC poll out Tuesday.

58.6% of Black Georgians say they would support Biden, while 20.4% said they would support Trump.

Between the lines: The poll shows that Republican voters in Georgia aren't fully unified around Trump, with almost one-fifth saying that they would not support the former president if the election were held today.

3% of Republicans said they would vote for Biden, while 6.6% of Republican voters said they would support another Republican candidate.

Trump won the 2024 Iowa caucuses in a dominant fashion on Monday, establishing himself as the frontrunner for the nomination.

Zoom out: The Biden campaign has ramped up its 2024 messaging in recent weeks and is increasingly presenting the election as an existential threat to democracy if Trump is elected.

Biden is seeking to cast the election in stark terms, rather than present it as a referendum on his first-term in office.

The poll found that 62% of registered Georgia voters say they disapprove of Biden's job performance, with 51% saying they "strongly disapprove."

Methodology: The poll was a live interviewer telephone survey conducted January 3-11, 2024 that included a total of 1,007 registered voters in Georgia. It was administered by the School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia.

The calculated margin of error for the total sample is +/-3.1 points at the 95% confidence level.

