Biden camp has $117 million post-fundraising blitz

President Biden raised over $97 million for his re-election effort in the final three months of 2023, his campaign announced Monday morning.

Why it matters: It's Biden's strongest fundraising quarter yet and he enters an election year with $117 million cash on hand — likely to give him an advantage over his potential Republican rivals."

Between the lines: The Biden team continued to ramp up its spending in the second half of the year.

The Biden team spent 73% of the money it raised in the fourth quarter, slightly lower than the 80% burn rate in the third quarter.

Of note: The Biden campaign and the associated committees raised less than former President Trump's re-election campaign did at this point four years ago, but more than then-President Obama's re-election campaign at this point.

Trump raised $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and had $195 million cash on hand going into 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, Obama raised $68 million and had $81 million in the bank at the beginning of 2012.

Most of the Republicans running for president have not yet announced their fundraising numbers, but they will be disclosed this week.

By the numbers: The campaign said a fundraising contest to meet Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris earned the campaign over $3 million — besting a similar contest in the third quarter to meet Obama and Biden, which raised $2.5 million.

Biden's team said they have held 110 fundraisers since announcing the re-elect and 39 of them were in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, more than 520,000 people gave to the campaign, Biden's team said.

What they're saying: Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the money raised sends a "clear message: the Team Biden-Harris coalition knows the stakes of this election and is ready to win this November."

