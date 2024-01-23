A Georgia state lawmaker wants a special committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis faces scrutiny for an alleged romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired to prosecute the election interference case against former President Trump.

Why it matters: Willis, who's overseeing perhaps the most serious criminal legal matter facing Trump, is under increasing pressure over the bombshell allegations.

Catch up quick: A lawyer for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleges Willis had an "improper relationship" with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The DA's office has paid Wade more than $650,000 since January 2022, the AJC reports.

The filing did not include any evidence of the relationship; credit card statements filed in Wade's ongoing divorce case reviewed by the AJC show the two took trips to Aruba, Miami and San Francisco after Wade joined the case.

Details: State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, said in a statement that allegations of "prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship" prompted the need for a "thorough and impartial examination."

State of play: Roughly 30 GOP senators have signed on as co-sponsors to the resolution, which does not require House approval, Dolezal told Axios.

"Enough to pass it," he said.

Zoom in: The nine-member Special Senate Committee on Investigations proposed by Dolezal, the Senate majority's deputy chief whip, would have power to call people to testify under oath and could recommend legislative and budget changes.

It would include three Democrats.

Zoom out: Also on Monday, Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, a Republican who chairs the commission's audit committee, asked Willis for copies of contracts, invoices and payments related to her office's hiring of special prosecutors.

What's next: Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the 2020 election case, scheduled an evidentiary hearing regarding Roman's misconduct allegations for Feb. 15, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.