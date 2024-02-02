Fulton DA Fani Willis subpoenaed by House Republicans

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta in November. Photo: Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday issued a subpoena for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over allegations that her office misused federal grant funding.

Why it matters: The subpoena is part of a systematic effort by House Republicans to undermine probes into and prosecutions of former President Trump.

Driving the news: In a letter obtained by Axios, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote that his committee's oversight of Willis' office is "is particularly relevant in light of public whistleblower allegations that it has misused federal funding."

The letter points to reporting from the Washington Free Beacon that Willis fired an employee who blew the whistle about plans to spend of nearly $500,000 in Justice Department grant funds meant for an at-risk youth program on laptops, travel and "swag."

Jordan wrote that the committee is "prioritizing" this line of inquiry into Willis' use of federal funds over past document requests focused on determining whether her prosecution of Trump is "politically motivated."

A spokesperson for Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Since August, House Republicans have been investigating Willis' and others' prosecution of Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

A trio of House committees wrangled with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg last spring, including by subpoenaing two ex-prosecutors from his office who resigned over his initial unwillingness to pursue Trump.

Jordan has also targeted the Justice Department and DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump for his alleged role in Jan. 6 and his retention of classified documents following his presidency.

Zoom in: Willis' office is increasingly embattled amid allegations, lodged by a lawyer for one of Trump's co-defendants, of an improper romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor in the Trump case.

Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, have both been subpoenaed to testify at a Feb. 15 hearing into the claims.

What's next: The subpoena directs Willis to turn over documents related to her use of the federal grant funds by Feb. 23.