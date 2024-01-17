Democrat seeks to censure Elise Stefanik over Jan. 6 comments

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday unveiled a resolution to censure House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for her defenses of Jan. 6 riot defendants and former President Trump.

Why it matters: Stefanik made headlines earlier this month by echoing former President Trump's reference to imprisoned Jan. 6 rioters as "hostages."

Driving the news: Goldman alleges in the four-page resolution that Stefanik "has supported the duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists."

He also cites her "hostages" remarks; attacks on special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump for his role in Jan. 6; her refusal to commit to certifying 2024 election results; and her promotion of unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

What he's saying: Goldman told reporters his current plan is not to introduce what is known as a "privileged" motion, which would force a vote on the measure within two legislative days.

Republican leadership is highly unlikely to allow a vote on the measure unless Goldman forces it to a vote.

"Our hope is that there are other Republicans, especially those in New York, where both Ms. Stefanik and I come from, who recognize this rhetoric is unacceptable and ... will bring it up on their own," he said.

If those New York Republicans don't join the effort, he said, "we are prepared to consider moving forward with a privileged resolution."

The other side: "Failed Far Left House Democrats are in absolute desperate free fall that Elise Stefanik continues to be one of the most effective Members of Congress," Alex DeGrasse, the executive director of Stefanik's political operation, said in a statement.

DeGrasse referred to Goldman as a "corrupt radical New York Democrat," accusing him of a laundry list of illicit activities including "unethical" stock trading and failing to pay rent.

The big picture: The resolution is part of an unprecedented array of impeachment, censure and expulsion measures introduced by lawmakers in both parties this congressional session in clear acts of partisan warfare.