Stefanik won't commit to certifying 2024 election results

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) declined on Sunday to commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election results.

Why it matters: Stefanik, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and chair of the House Republican Conference, was one of the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 election results in 2021 after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

What she's saying: "We will see if this is a legal and valid election. What we're seeing so far is that Democrats are so desperate, they're trying to remove President Trump from the ballot," Stefanik said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

"That is a suppression of the American people, and the Supreme Court is taking that case up in February," Stefanik said.

Stefanik said the court should have a "9-0" ruling "to allow President Trump to appear on the ballot because that's the American people's decision to make this November."

Flashback: This past week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's appeal against a decision by Colorado's highest court to remove him from the state's 2024 ballot.

The New York Republican eventually said she would certify the 2024 results "if they're constitutional" but added that "what we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution, not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law."

Stefanik, who had voted not to certify the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania, also claimed that Democrats are attempting to "steal the election" and "illegally gerrymander congressional districts that we fairly won and are fair lines."

Zoom out: Stefanik is one of several GOP lawmakers who have avoided publicly confirming that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen through widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, multiple probes and recounts of 2020 election votes have disproven claims of widespread election fraud.

Of note: Stefanik also did not rule out the potential of being Trump's running mate as VP were he to secure the 2024 GOP nomination, saying she "would be honored to serve in any capacity in the Trump administration."

Though Stefanik did not disclose whether she and Trump have spoken about the possibility, she said she talks to him "frequently" and that they have been "focused on winning."

