Stefanik urges ethics investigation into judge linked to Trump, Jan. 6 cases
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday filed a complaint against a federal judge who has ruled in cases relating to Jan. 6 and former President Trump.
Driving the news: Stefanik requested an ethics investigation into U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell for a speech she gave in November, in which she said the country was at risk of falling into authoritarianism.
- "Judge Howell's partisan speech is obviously highly inappropriate election interference by a federal judge that undermines the public's trust in our courts," Stefanik wrote.
- Stefanik is one of the most aggressive defenders in Congress of former President Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Backstory: During the speech, given in November at the annual Women's White Collar Defense Association gala, Howell said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was the result of "big lies."
- "We are having a very surprising and downright troubling moment in this country when the very importance of facts is dismissed, or ignored," Howell said, per Politico.
- She also said the U.S. is "at a crossroads, teetering on the brink of authoritarianism," quoting a passage from a book by history professor Heather Cox Richardson, per NBC News, which first reported Friday's complaint.
- Howell did not, however, mention Trump by name.
The big picture: Howell, appointed by former President Obama, served as chief judge of D.C.'s U.S. District Court for seven years until March 2023.
- Howell is currently overseeing ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's trial to determine how much he owes in damages for defaming two Georgia election workers.
- Last month, Stefanik filed an ethics complaint against Arthur Engoron, the New York judge overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include that Howell is overseeing Giuliani's trial.