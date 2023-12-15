Stefanik urges ethics investigation into judge linked to Trump, Jan. 6 cases

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday filed a complaint against a federal judge who has ruled in cases relating to Jan. 6 and former President Trump.

Driving the news: Stefanik requested an ethics investigation into U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell for a speech she gave in November, in which she said the country was at risk of falling into authoritarianism.

"Judge Howell's partisan speech is obviously highly inappropriate election interference by a federal judge that undermines the public's trust in our courts," Stefanik wrote.

Stefanik is one of the most aggressive defenders in Congress of former President Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Backstory: During the speech, given in November at the annual Women's White Collar Defense Association gala, Howell said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was the result of "big lies."

"We are having a very surprising and downright troubling moment in this country when the very importance of facts is dismissed, or ignored," Howell said, per Politico.

She also said the U.S. is "at a crossroads, teetering on the brink of authoritarianism," quoting a passage from a book by history professor Heather Cox Richardson, per NBC News, which first reported Friday's complaint.

Howell did not, however, mention Trump by name.

The big picture: Howell, appointed by former President Obama, served as chief judge of D.C.'s U.S. District Court for seven years until March 2023.

Howell is currently overseeing ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's trial to determine how much he owes in damages for defaming two Georgia election workers.

Last month, Stefanik filed an ethics complaint against Arthur Engoron, the New York judge overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include that Howell is overseeing Giuliani's trial.