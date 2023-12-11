What to know about Giuliani's trial for defaming Georgia election workers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media after leaving the Fulton County jail on Aug. 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani may testify as soon as Wednesday in an ongoing civil trial to determine how much he owes in damages for defaming two Georgia election workers.

Why it matters: The trial, which stems from Giuliani's alleged efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, adds to the former New York City mayor's mounting legal and financial troubles.

Georgia election workers sue Giuliani

Catch up quick: Two Fulton County, Georgia election workers — Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss — filed a defamation lawsuit in 2021 against Giuliani and the conservative One America News Network.

The lawsuit centers on baseless allegations that Giuliani repeatedly made, and the network disseminated, claiming that Freeman and Moss had committed ballot fraud.

Freeman and Moss alleged in the lawsuit that the claims "led to an immediate onslaught of violent and racist threats and harassment."

OAN was dismissed from the lawsuit last year after reaching a settlement with Freeman and Moss, the AP reports.

Of note: A federal judge ruled in August that Giuliani was liable for defaming Freeman and Moss.

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell said at the time that Giuliani failed to produce relevant records and evidence sought by the election workers.

"Just as taking shortcuts to win an election carries risks — even potential criminal liability — bypassing the discovery process carries serious sanctions," the judge wrote.

The latest: Statements that Giuliani made before the trial "could support another defamation case," Howell said, per CNN.

Giuliani repeated the claim that Freeman and Moss changed votes.

"When I testify, you'll get the whole story, and it will be definitively clear what I said was true," he said, per NBC News.

Giuliani also disparaged the plaintiffs' lawyer on a live video broadcast on Tuesday night. His statements violated a court stipulation, Howell said on Wednesday, per the Guardian.

Giuliani is expected to testify this week, and could do so as early as Wednesday afternoon, NBC reported.

Jury to determine damages Giuliani owes

Details: Monday marked the start of jury selection for the trial, which is taking place in Washington, D.C.

Opening statements began on Monday. One of the defendants' attorneys said Freeman and Moss received "vile, racist, hateful comments," as a result of Giuliani's claims, per NBC News.

The civil trial is scheduled to last four days, CNN reported. Both Freeman and Moss are expected to testify during the trial. Giuliani's lawyer acknowledged that both were harmed, NBC reported.

How much money could Giuliani owe?

The election workers are seeking between $15.5 million and $43 million in damages from Giuliani, per CNN.

Howell ordered Giuliani earlier this year to pay the women roughly $230,000 in legal fees and sanctions for his failure to comply with discovery requests, per the Washington Post.

The damages the jury awards in the civil trial would add to what the court has already ordered Giuliani to pay the women.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.

Axios' April Rubin contributed reporting.