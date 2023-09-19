Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is being sued for allegedly owing a law firm nearly $1.4 million, according to a Monday court filing.

Driving the news: The lawsuit comes from firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, which alleges Giuliani failed to pay them for legal services related to his defense in the Georgia election interference case and in the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

The firm says Giuliani paid $214,000 of the total bill, leaving a total of $1,360,196.10 outstanding.

Representatives for Guliani did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: Giuliani has been racking up legal fees, and his attorneys wrote in a filing last month that he's facing "financial difficulties."

Context: Giuliani, was charged along with Trump and 17 others in Georgia for alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results, and is facing 13 charges including for allegedly violating the state's racketeering law, known as RICO — a law he once championed.

