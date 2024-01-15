GOP hopefuls spend big in Iowa
Republican presidential campaigns have poured more than an unprecedented $124 million into video and TV advertising in Iowa, according to estimates from AdImpact.
Why it matters: The Iowa caucuses not only kick off the 2024 presidential primary, but they set the tone for the remainder of the campaign.
- "Everything is nationalized now," said Matt Gorman, former senior advisor for Tim Scott's campaign.
- "How you do in Iowa forms a narrative that leads you into New Hampshire. Thinking you can generate momentum out of thin air, with just a week between the two is a fallacy."
Details: As of last Friday, 46% of all Republican presidential primary video ad spend ($270 million) had been spent trying to pursue Iowa voters, according to AdImpact, an advertising data firm.
- In the two weeks leading up to the caucuses, groups supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have spent $7.8 million on ads, followed by ads for Florida Gov. Ron Desantis ($6.1 million), pro-Trump ads ($3.5 million) and ads supporting businessman Vivek Ramaswamy ($127,000).
- Even more money has been spent on fundraising and get out the vote ads targeted to Iowans on platforms like Google and Facebook, according to their respective online ad libraries.
- Ramaswamy's campaign suspended all TV ads weeks before the caucuses in favor of cheaper marketing tactics.
Yes, but: While ad spend can help build name recognition, Iowa caucusgoers have come to expect in-person courtship above all else.
- "History has shown that ads do not win caucuses," said Tim Lim, president of Lim Consulting and a Democratic consultant.
- "It looks like Trump's caucus to lose and the biggest spender won't be the victor in Iowa on Monday,"
The big picture: The advertising dollars spent on U.S. elections and advocacy issues will grow to a record $16 billion this year, up 31.2% compared to the last presidential election in 2020, Axios reported in December.
Go deeper: Campaign cash floods 2024 swing states