More people live alone in nation built for families
The overall share of people living alone in the U.S. has been inching up, per the U.S. Census.
Why it matters: Living alone can be tough in a country built for families. And it can have consequences for mental and physical health — especially among older Americans.
What’s happening: Several social and demographic trends are converging to increase to isolation.
- Over the last 50 years, the marriage rate in the U.S. has dropped by nearly 60%, and many people are also delaying marriage into their late 30s, early 40s or beyond. That means more people in their 20s and 30s are living alone.
- Among adults 60 and older, kinlessness is on the rise, and that trend will likely continue for younger generations as more people opt not to start families.
Zoom out: Although more people are living alone, cities and towns are still primarily set up for families.
- Housing is becoming more expensive in cities, where many younger single people might like to live to find community, CNN reports.
- And housing in more suburban areas is usually parceled into homes built for a family of four.
The stakes: Living alone may have more dire consequences for older adults.
- Research shows that older adults who are isolated face a greater risk of mortality — whether that’s because no one is around to help in case of an accident or a fall, or because the loneliness can prompt depression, anxiety and even accelerate cognitive decline.
Reality check: Living alone and being lonely are not the same thing, says Eric Kim, a psychologist at the University of British Columbia.
- Many people can live socially fulfilling, happy lives alone — and do so by choice.
Still, the rise of living solo is a social change that is likely to continue, especially among older adults — the population that faces the most risk while living alone.