In the last-minute Christmas rush, many retailers are keeping stores open late over the coming days but will close early on Christmas Eve.

Why it matters: With Christmas falling on a Monday, stores are expected to be crowded throughout the holiday weekend.

By the numbers: A Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse survey of 1,888 shoppers found that 49% of consumers will do all or most of their holiday shopping in December.

9 in 10 shoppers will buy at least some gifts in December.

Meanwhile, Thursday is the last recommended day to ship gifts with UPS Next Day Air, FedEx 1Day Freight and FedEx Extra Hours with delivery before Christmas.

Super Saturday 2023

State of play: Super Saturday, also known as Panic Saturday, is two days before Christmas and many stores will have extended hours, which are longer than on Christmas Eve.

Super Saturday is expected to be the second busiest shopping day of the season, only trailing Black Friday, Sensormatic Solutions predicts.

Christmas Eve hours 2023

Here are Christmas Eve hours for major retailers, which can vary by location and by mall.

It's best to check store websites or apps to plan accordingly.

Curbside pickup hours also can vary from store hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 23: 7am to midnight.

Apple Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: Most stores close at 6pm Sunday but opening times can vary.

Many stores have special, extended hours through Saturday, Dec. 23.

Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but most stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Barnes & Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Most stores reopen 8am Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Bass Pro Shops Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10am to 6pm Sunday.

Bath & Body Works Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, with some stores closing at 4pm local time.

What's next: Bath & Body Works told Axios that it starts its semi-annual sale online and in stores on Dec. 26.

Belk Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Sunday.

Stores are open 7am to 10pm on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Best Buy Christmas Eve 2023 hours

Hours: 8am to 7pm Sunday; closed on Christmas Day.

Hours for Saturday, Dec. 23 are 9am to 10pm.

Big Lots Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 7pm Sunday.

Stores open 7am to 10pm through Saturday, Dec. 23.

BJ's Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All clubs open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Burlington Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 7am to 9pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Saturday, Dec. 23: 7am to midnight.

Costco Wholesale Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Many clubs open 8:30am to 5pm Christmas Eve.

Clubs closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

CVS Christmas Eve and Christmas hours

Hours: Varies, CVS told Axios that many locations will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CVS said some stores may be closed or have reduced hours for the holiday Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours through Saturday, Dec. 23: 8am to 11pm.

Dillard's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 10am to 6pm Sunday, Dec. 24.

Dollar General Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores open until 10pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Saturday, Dec. 23: Open until 11pm.

Dollar Tree Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

Closed Christmas Day.

Family Dollar Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 10pm Christmas Eve.

Five Below Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open 8am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours through Dec. 23: 8am to 11pm.

Gap Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but most stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Hobby Lobby Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Closed. Hobby Lobby stores are closed every Sunday.

Home Depot Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary, but many open 7am to 5pm Sunday.

HomeGoods Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 23: 7am to 11pm.

JCPenney Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Eve, the retailer told Axios.

Kohl's Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 22: 8am to midnight.

Extended hours for Super Saturday: 7am to midnight.

Lowe's Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores will close at 6pm Christmas Eve.

Opening times vary.

Macy's Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 8am to 7pm Christmas Eve; closed Christmas.

Stores have extended hours through Saturday, Dec. 23 with many open until 10 or 11pm.

Stores reopen 9am Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended hours through Dec. 23: 7am to 11pm.

Meijer Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: Stores are open until 7pm Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.

Menards Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores open until 5pm Sunday.

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8am to 6pm Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Super Saturday hours: 7am to 10pm.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary but most open until 6pm Sunday.

Extended store hours through Saturday, Dec. 23 vary.

Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 5pm Christmas Eve.

In-store and curbside orders need to be placed an hour before closing, store officials told Axios.

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Opening times vary but stores close 6pm Christmas Eve.

Extended store hours also vary with some stores open until 10pm or 11pm Saturday.

Petco hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: Most stores close by 7pm Christmas Eve.

PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours

Hours: 9am to 6pm Sunday.

Rite Aid Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary on Sunday, but all stores are closed on Christmas Day, the retailer told Axios.

Ross Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Vary Sunday for Christmas Eve with stores opening early and many staying open 10pm or later.

Extended store hours through Saturday, Dec. 23 also vary with some stores closing as late as midnight.

Sam's Club Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Clubs close 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Sam's Club locations are closed Christmas and New Year's Day.

Staples Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Stores close at 6pm Sunday.

Target Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: 7am to 8pm Christmas Eve.

Most Target stores are opening early at 7am and closing at midnight through Saturday, Dec. 23.

T.J. Maxx Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24.

Extended hours through Dec. 23: 7am to 11pm.

Tractor Supply hours for Christmas Eve

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Ulta Beauty Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7am to 6pm Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve curbside pickup hours: 7am to 5pm most locations.

Extended hours Saturday, Dec. 23: 7am to 10pm.

Walgreens Christmas Eve hours

Hours: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours vary by location.

All 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Most Walgreens stores will be open 9am to 6pm Christmas Day, the company confirmed to Axios.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours 2023

Hours: All stores open until 6pm local time Christmas Eve; closed Christmas.

Walmart is open normal hours through Saturday, Dec. 23, which for most stores is 6am to 11pm daily.

