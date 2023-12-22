A late Super Saturday — the last Saturday before Christmas — is projected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the year, according to Sensormatic Solutions' holiday predictions.

Why it matters: Dec. 23 is both "Christmas Eve eve" and Super Saturday this year, which is expected to drive shoppers to stores and malls to buy last-minute gifts in person.

Zoom in: Super Saturday this year falls on the last possible date — seven days later than in 2022.

The National Retail Federation expects 16 million more people will shop tomorrow than on the same day in 2017, the last time Christmas fell on a Monday.

What they're saying: Joe Shasteen, global manager of advanced analytics at RetailNext, told Axios that all indicators point to Super Saturday emerging as the second busiest day of the year just behind Black Friday.

"Shoppers have the luxury of a full weekend preceding the holiday to secure those last-minute gifts, spurring foot traffic and driving transactions," Shasteen said.

Reality check: The late day this year — combined with a longer shopping season — could mean slightly fewer consumers take advantage of last-second sales than last year, the NRF said.

