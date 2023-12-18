Share on email (opens in new window)

Google Trends Christmas cookies map shows each state's most searched for cookie. Illustration courtesy of Google

America's most popular Christmas cookies for 2023 are a festive mix of cultural and colorful varieties, according to Google Trends data.

Why it matters: Buying or baking Christmas cookies to serve at holiday celebrations — or to leave for Santa — is a longstanding tradition for many families.

68% of consumers are baking or cooking something special for Christmas, according to a Numerator survey of nearly 4,500 people. That's an increase from 64% last year.

Driving the news: With a week until Christmas, Google released its annual map Monday of "uniquely searched" holiday cookies by state based on searches between Dec. 1-12.

Gingerbread and peppermint were not the most popular holiday cookies for the majority of the country.

Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie

How it works: Google defines "uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country."

Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios.

Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.

Of note: The number of states with some version of a gingerbread cookie decreased by more than half from 2022, Seaton said. This year, three states searched most for gingerbread, down from seven.

Peanut butter blossoms were the dominant cookies for four states, a decrease from six last year.

Christmas cookie list by state

The following are the most searched cookies by state:

Alabama: Fruitcake Cookies

Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Cake Mix Christmas Cookies

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California: Italian Christmas Cookies

Colorado: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Vanillekipferl

Florida: Italian Christmas Cookies

Georgia: Italian Christmas Cookies

Hawaii: Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Idaho: Candy Cane Cookies

Illinois: Red Velvet Cookies

Indiana: Peppermint Cookies

Iowa: Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Kansas: Red Velvet Cookies

Kentucky: Red Velvet Cookies

Louisiana: Pinwheel Christmas Cookies

Maine: Gingerbread Cookies

Maryland: Italian Wedding Cookies

Massachusetts: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Michigan: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi: Haystack Christmas Cookies

Missouri: Grinch Christmas Cookie

Montana: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nebraska: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Nevada: Chewy Gingerbread Cookies

New Hampshire: Peppermint Cookies

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Mexican Christmas Cookies

New York: Ricotta Cookies

North Carolina: Raspberry Thumbprints

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Ricotta Christmas Cookies

Oregon: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Pennsylvania: Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies

South Dakota: Spritz Cookies

Tennessee: Italian Christmas Cookies

Texas: Italian Christmas Cookies

Utah: Soft Gingerbread Cookies

Vermont: Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia: Italian Christmas Cookies

Washington: Russian Tea Cakes

West Virginia: Thumbprint Cookies

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Italian Christmas Cookies

