Google releases most searched Christmas cookies
America's most popular Christmas cookies for 2023 are a festive mix of cultural and colorful varieties, according to Google Trends data.
Why it matters: Buying or baking Christmas cookies to serve at holiday celebrations — or to leave for Santa — is a longstanding tradition for many families.
- 68% of consumers are baking or cooking something special for Christmas, according to a Numerator survey of nearly 4,500 people. That's an increase from 64% last year.
Driving the news: With a week until Christmas, Google released its annual map Monday of "uniquely searched" holiday cookies by state based on searches between Dec. 1-12.
- Gingerbread and peppermint were not the most popular holiday cookies for the majority of the country.
Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie
How it works: Google defines "uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country."
Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios.
- Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.
Of note: The number of states with some version of a gingerbread cookie decreased by more than half from 2022, Seaton said. This year, three states searched most for gingerbread, down from seven.
- Peanut butter blossoms were the dominant cookies for four states, a decrease from six last year.
Christmas cookie list by state
The following are the most searched cookies by state:
Alabama: Fruitcake Cookies
Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona: Cake Mix Christmas Cookies
Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California: Italian Christmas Cookies
Colorado: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia: Vanillekipferl
Florida: Italian Christmas Cookies
Georgia: Italian Christmas Cookies
Hawaii: Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Idaho: Candy Cane Cookies
Illinois: Red Velvet Cookies
Indiana: Peppermint Cookies
Iowa: Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Kansas: Red Velvet Cookies
Kentucky: Red Velvet Cookies
Louisiana: Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
Maine: Gingerbread Cookies
Maryland: Italian Wedding Cookies
Massachusetts: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Michigan: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi: Haystack Christmas Cookies
Missouri: Grinch Christmas Cookie
Montana: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Nebraska: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Nevada: Chewy Gingerbread Cookies
New Hampshire: Peppermint Cookies
New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico: Mexican Christmas Cookies
New York: Ricotta Cookies
North Carolina: Raspberry Thumbprints
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Ricotta Christmas Cookies
Oregon: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Pennsylvania: Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina: Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies
South Dakota: Spritz Cookies
Tennessee: Italian Christmas Cookies
Texas: Italian Christmas Cookies
Utah: Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Vermont: Italian Christmas Cookies
Virginia: Italian Christmas Cookies
Washington: Russian Tea Cakes
West Virginia: Thumbprint Cookies
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming: Italian Christmas Cookies
More from Axios: