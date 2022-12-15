Google Trends Christmas cookies map shows each state's most searched for cookie. Illustration courtesy of Google

America's most popular Christmas cookies for 2022 are sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms, according to Google Trends data.

Driving the news: Google released a map Thursday of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state based on searches between Dec. 3-9.

The big picture: Consumers will buy or bake Christmas cookies to serve or gift to family members and friends ahead of the holiday.

Desserts are on the Christmas shopping list for 61% of holiday revelers, a Numerator survey of 1,510 consumers found.

How it works: Google told Axios that its map “represents the uniquely searched cookies across the US” and it defines “uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country.”

Linzer Cookies were uniquely searched in Massachusetts, so that means the state searched for it more than the U.S. as a whole, Jenny Lee, lead Google Trends analyst, told Axios.

What they’re saying: “Even though Christmas Cookies remain a yearly constant, the types of cookies people search for change every year and that is what makes these results so interesting,” Lee said.

The data showed a strong presence of international-style cookies, particularly on the East Coast with a high concentration of Italian Christmas Cookies, Lee said.

By the numbers: Gingerbread was the top cookie for seven states and D.C. while peanut butter cookie varieties the most searched in seven states.

Six states had Italian Christmas Cookie as the top searched cookie and five Sugar Christmas Cookies, Google data found.

Flashback: Last year, four states had Keto cookies and another four states had gluten-free Christmas cookies as their most searched for holiday cookie.

Christmas cookie list: Gingerbread, Snowball and more

The following are the most searched cookies by state:

Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California: Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado: Snowball Cookies

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies

Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia: Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa: Spritz Cookies

Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies

Maine: Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland: German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies

Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies

Montana: Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York: Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas: Springerle Cookies

Utah: Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies

