Most Target stores are open until midnight daily through Dec. 23. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

The countdown to Christmas is on, and many national retailers are extending store hours as late as midnight.

Why it matters: There's been a resurgence of shoppers returning to stores this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

By the numbers: More than 122.7 million visited stores in person between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the federation's survey of 3,326 adults.

In-store shopping was up 17% compared to the five-day period in 2021, the survey found.

Meanwhile, the number of people who shopped online grew 2% from last year to 130.2 million.

A record $11.3 billion was spent online for Cyber Monday, 5.8% more than last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Holiday shopping hours extended

The big picture: In the final days and weeks of the competitive holiday shopping season, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's are among the retailers keeping doors open later.

Be smart: Retailers' store locators typically have location-specific hours, so it's best to check your closest store's hours before planning a late-night shopping trip.

Malls have also started to extend hours.

Best Buy hours through Christmas Eve

Best Buy stores are currently operating with extended holiday hours, the company told Axios.

Details: Most stores are open 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday and 10am to 8pm Sunday.

Hours for Dec. 23 are 9am to 10pm.

Best Buy's Christmas Eve hours are 8am to 7pm.

Burlington holiday hours

Most Burlington stores have extended hours between now and Christmas Eve, the company told Axios.

Axios found many stores open until 11pm or midnight as of Thursday.

Costco hours: Clubs open later on Saturdays

Costco Wholesale started staying open an extra hour on Saturdays in early November.

Hours can vary, but most clubs are open 9:30am to 7pm Saturday.

Costco's Christmas Eve hours are 8:30am to 5pm.

Kohl's holiday hours

Kohl’s has been keeping stores open later on Friday and Saturday nights but is further expanding hours.

Details: Between Friday and Thursday, Dec. 15, stores are open 9am to 11pm, but stores open at 9am Saturday, Dec. 10.

Dec. 16-23 hours: 8am to midnight

Kohl’s Christmas Eve hours: 8am to 6pm

Target hours: Stores open until midnight through Dec. 23

Most Target stores are opening early at 7am and staying open to midnight now through Dec. 23, the retailer told Axios.

Target Christmas Eve hours: 7am to 8pm

Holiday hours for T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores currently have extended holiday hours, which vary by location.

Between the lines: An Axios review of random locations across the country found many locations have extended hours as late as 11pm.

Christmas Eve hours: Most TJX stores will be open 7am to 6pm Dec. 24, the retailer told Axios.

Walmart hours for holiday shopping

Walmart is continuing to operate with normal hours, which for most stores are 6am to 11pm daily.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours: All stores will be open until 6pm local time, the company told Axios.

Stores will be closed on Christmas like in past years.

Flashback: Before the pandemic, many Walmart stores were open 24 hours a day, but hours were reduced in March 2020.

