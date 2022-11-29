A record number of Americans shopped online and in stores from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to the results of a National Retail Federation survey out today.

Details: The total grew by nearly 17 million, or 10%, from last year to 196.7 million this year over the five day period — the highest figure since tracking began in 2017.

What's happening: Consumers are releasing a secondary store of pent-up demand — both for physical goods as holiday travel, parties and gift-giving take over, and as in-person experiences return with COVID restrictions lifting.

By the numbers: More than 122.7 million visited stores in person over the weekend, up 17% from last year, according a survey of 3,326 adults conducted from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

The number of people who shopped online grew 2% from last year to 130.2 million.

What they're saying: Turnout over the past week "shattered our initial expectations by more than 30 million," NRF CEO Matt Shay told reporters this morning.

"We know that this is just a single five-day period throughout the 60 days ... between November 1 and December 31. But we believe it continues to be a good indicator ... of the overall health of the consumer and the economy — and I think a predictor of continued behavior," he added.

Hope's thought bubble: Prior to Thanksgiving, we wrote a few stories suggesting there would be a slowdown in spending this year and that the traditional holiday season may be dead.

In hindsight, with actual data from Adobe and even Shopify saying spending has broken records, it seems we were wrong.

The pandemic has made it notoriously difficult for analysts (and journalists) to forecast.

As Shay put it: "It continues to be an unpredictable year. And very different from the last two holiday seasons."

The big picture: Americans still have 75% of pandemic excess savings, but most say they're growing gloomier about the economy.

Initial Consumer Confidence readings declined month over month from October for nearly all household income groups under $75,000, according to data shared with Axios from The Conference Board today. And they rose for households with $75,000 and over.

Inflation has fallen hardest on lower income households than higher income households — who were the biggest spenders this weekend.

Families with an income of $100,000 or more spent $511 on average for a holiday item, according to the NRF. That's $185 more than the average shopper, and about $60 more than they spent last year.

What to watch: If rail workers strike next week, that would impact consumer psyche and confidence, according to Shay.

The fiscal cliff and government shutdowns were examples of external factors that "had pretty severe and dramatic impact on consumer spending."

