Inflation-proof demand fuels retail spending

A mixed bag of reports from mega retailers this week reveals where consumers are immune to inflation.

Why it matters: Record levels of price increases this year have hurt many families, but in some cases, a return to pre-pandemic attitudes and activities has overruled cautious spending.

Driving the news: Makeup was in high demand last quarter, driving sales for Macy's and Kohl's, the companies reported today.

"[People] see this as a need ... even during inflationary times, they need to replenish their lipstick or makeup or cosmetics and skin care," Jill Timm, Kohl's CFO, told analysts on a call.

Luggage, dressy clothing, career apparel, fragrances and shoes were also big drivers for Macy's as travel and events have rebounded.

Then there's home improvement and decor, which continued to be a popular pastime and helped Home Depot and Lowe's reach strong results.

The big picture: Grocery and gas still dominate household budgets, which propelled BJ's and Walmart in the third quarter.

BJ's CEO Bob Eddy said this morning that they're continuing to see an increase in shopping from lower-income households, which he attributed to "value" offerings.

Interestingly enough, higher income households sought more deals too — flocking more frequently to BJ's and Walmarts — as they also continued to splurge on handbags and gifts at Macy's.

What they're saying: Middle-income consumers are getting particularly squeezed, buying fewer items per trip and trading down to "value-oriented private brands," Kohl's CFO Jill Timm noted.

What to watch: Retail executives were cautiously optimistic about the current quarter — suggesting consumers are expecting heavy discounts this year and waiting closer to the holidays to buy.

