Credit card balances see biggest spike in more than 20 years

Credit card balances in the third quarter jumped 15% over the same period last year — the biggest annual increase in more than two decades, New York Fed researchers reported today.

Why it matters: The spike reflects feverish rebound spending during a period of decades-high inflation, as well as added pressure on younger borrowers and borrowers with lower income.

The big picture: The upswing points to yet another dataset reverting to pre-pandemic patterns.

Amid a still strong labor market with government assistance programs now largely gone, "it's clear" that debt trends are shifting back to previous rates, New York Fed researchers said.

By the numbers: Credit card balances grew $38 billion from the second quarter, making up 11% of the overall increase in household debt ($351 billion).

Credit card holders between ages 30 and 59 have balances approaching fourth quarter 2019 levels, according to the report.

Borrowers under the age of 30 have balances now that are above where they were pre-pandemic.

Borrowers in the lowest income households have seen their balances surpass pre-pandemic levels as well.

Meanwhile, delinquency rates, which have remained very low, are starting to climb among households with lower income.

Be smart: Credit cards are the most prevalent type of debt in the U.S. — and credit card balances represent a mix of past debt and new consumption.

New York Fed researchers note that they couldn't distinguish between borrowers who pay in full each month from those who roll over their balances.

Two things to watch: The upcoming holiday season may boost balances even more this quarter.

And the status of the White House's student loan forgiveness plan, which has been tied up in the courts.

If it goes through, the researchers expect student loan delinquencies to be lower than they were pre-pandemic. If payments resume, younger borrowers may see greater credit pressures than older borrowers.

