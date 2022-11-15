Credit card balances see biggest spike in more than 20 years
Credit card balances in the third quarter jumped 15% over the same period last year — the biggest annual increase in more than two decades, New York Fed researchers reported today.
Why it matters: The spike reflects feverish rebound spending during a period of decades-high inflation, as well as added pressure on younger borrowers and borrowers with lower income.
The big picture: The upswing points to yet another dataset reverting to pre-pandemic patterns.
- Amid a still strong labor market with government assistance programs now largely gone, "it's clear" that debt trends are shifting back to previous rates, New York Fed researchers said.
By the numbers: Credit card balances grew $38 billion from the second quarter, making up 11% of the overall increase in household debt ($351 billion).
- Credit card holders between ages 30 and 59 have balances approaching fourth quarter 2019 levels, according to the report.
- Borrowers under the age of 30 have balances now that are above where they were pre-pandemic.
- Borrowers in the lowest income households have seen their balances surpass pre-pandemic levels as well.
- Meanwhile, delinquency rates, which have remained very low, are starting to climb among households with lower income.
Be smart: Credit cards are the most prevalent type of debt in the U.S. — and credit card balances represent a mix of past debt and new consumption.
- New York Fed researchers note that they couldn't distinguish between borrowers who pay in full each month from those who roll over their balances.
Two things to watch: The upcoming holiday season may boost balances even more this quarter.
- And the status of the White House's student loan forgiveness plan, which has been tied up in the courts.
- If it goes through, the researchers expect student loan delinquencies to be lower than they were pre-pandemic. If payments resume, younger borrowers may see greater credit pressures than older borrowers.
