World's largest shopping day stumbles

Data: Alibaba company reports; Note: In 2020, Singles Day was spread across 11 days; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Alibaba's Singles Day, or 11.11 shopping festival, has plateaued.

Driving the news: The fabricated e-commerce holiday saw sales that were "in line with last year’s [gross merchandise value] performance despite macro challenges and Covid-related impact," the company reported on Friday.

Why it matters: Alibaba has never before been vague about how much it's sold on Singles Day since launching it back in 2009 to mark the informal holiday for singles in China.

The company has always been very proud about how many sales records it sets and analysts often view the figures as a measure of the strength of the Chinese consumer.

By the numbers: The company sold $84.5 billion worth of goods in 2021 — which is still massive compared to $33.9 billion in Cyber Week sales in the U.S. last year (from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday).

The big picture: A combination of consumer fatigue from a bombardment of competing shopping promotions and the economic and psychological impact of China's "zero-COVID" policies played a role in dampening sales growth this year, analysts say.

The intrigue: Amazon Prime Day is a knockoff of Singles Day. Over the years, Singles Day has moved into the U.S., with a formal push by Alibaba’s AliExpress this year.

Go deeper: