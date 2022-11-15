Walmart keeps Thanksgiving meal prices same as last year

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Prices for a "typical Thanksgiving meal" will be the same as last year, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on a call with analysts Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The largest retailer in the world is trying to offset high inflation to attract a growing number of budget-conscious consumers.

"Customers that came to us less frequently in the past are now shopping with us more often, including higher income customers," McMillon said.

CFO John David Rainey also reiterated how much households earning over $100,000 are driving grocery sales — nearly three quarters of the company's gains in grocery market share are coming from this income group.

Between the lines: The company is tinkering with prices to balance demand with inventory.

And in the case of a pivotal holiday like Thanksgiving, it's cutting prices of products including whole turkeys to under $1 per pound (according to McMillon).

The big picture: Overall sales growth across Walmart stores in the U.S. reached 8.2% year-over-year in the third quarter, compared to 6.5% in the second quarter.

And while the company raised its annual revenue and profit outlook, executives were tempered in their optimism.

"We've seen incremental levels of inflation month over month be less significant, but it's not clear if this represents a sustainable trend," said Rainey.

"[And] despite a good start to Q4, our guidance assumes that the consumer could slow spending, especially in general merchandise categories."

Of note: Walmart also announced it's agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle several opioid-crisis lawsuits.

What to watch: Two back-to-back data points — last week's consumer price index and this morning's wholesale producer price index report for October — suggest inflation may be starting to ease.

Walmart's stock popped nearly 8% in pre-market trading and rose more than 7% intraday.

Go deeper: