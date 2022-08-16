Walmart earnings boosted by more higher income customers

Walmart rang up more customers with higher household income during the second quarter as high inflation reshapes consumer behavior.

Driving the news: CFO John David Rainey told CNBC ahead of the company's earnings report this morning that a vast majority (about 75%) of Walmart's market share in grocery in the second quarter came from shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income.

Budget-strapped shoppers have also been trading down "in terms of quality and quantity," he added.

Why it matters: While higher income households have felt better about the economy than lower income households, Walmart's observation reflects the overwhelming impact higher prices have had across nearly all households.

Groceries and food products, considered staple purchases for households, are lower margin for stores like Walmart. But being able to offer a wide mix is clearly helping the retailer weather the downturn in demand for nice-t0-haves, such as clothing.

Catch up fast: Walmart reported $5.1 billion in net income for the second quarter.

Its same-store sales growth reached 6.5% from last year, higher than what analysts expected and what the company guided for previously.

Walmart's stock rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.