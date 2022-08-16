Walmart earnings boosted by more higher income customers
Walmart rang up more customers with higher household income during the second quarter as high inflation reshapes consumer behavior.
Driving the news: CFO John David Rainey told CNBC ahead of the company's earnings report this morning that a vast majority (about 75%) of Walmart's market share in grocery in the second quarter came from shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income.
- Budget-strapped shoppers have also been trading down "in terms of quality and quantity," he added.
Why it matters: While higher income households have felt better about the economy than lower income households, Walmart's observation reflects the overwhelming impact higher prices have had across nearly all households.
- Groceries and food products, considered staple purchases for households, are lower margin for stores like Walmart. But being able to offer a wide mix is clearly helping the retailer weather the downturn in demand for nice-t0-haves, such as clothing.
Catch up fast: Walmart reported $5.1 billion in net income for the second quarter.
- Its same-store sales growth reached 6.5% from last year, higher than what analysts expected and what the company guided for previously.
- Walmart's stock rose more than 3% in premarket trading.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.