Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

You've heard of income inequality and wealth inequality. Well, there's also mood inequality.

The big picture: For the lowest earning households, consumer sentiment worsened in July, according to data out Wednesday morning from the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. However, sentiment improved for those with more money, the survey showed.

Consumer sentiment fell 2.7% in households with annual incomes of less than $50,000 a year; while confidence among those earning more than $100,000 ticked up by 1%.

What's happening: Higher earners' got a mood boost as the stock market improved in July; but for those at the bottom, inflation is making it harder to afford the basics, said Jesse Wheeler, an economic analyst at Morning Consult.