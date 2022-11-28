Biden calls on Congress to act fast to avoid rail strike

President Biden on Monday evening called on Congress to pass legislation forcing railroad workers to accept the labor contract that the White House brokered in September "to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown."

"As a proud pro-labor President, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement," the president said in a statement.

"But in this case — where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families — I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal."

Why it matters: It increasingly seemed negotiations between the freight rail companies and their unions weren't moving. And if both sides don't reach a deal by Dec. 9, rail workers could strike — an economically devastating move that could cost an estimated $2 billion a day.

Previously, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said they would prefer both sides to work this out themselves, as the Washington Post reported.

Congressional Democrats had been waiting on White House guidance before acting, WaPo also reported.

Some rail workers had been lobbying members of Congress for a few days of paid sick leave, which isn't included in the Biden-brokered deal. The president shut down any ideas about that addition in his statement.

"Some in Congress want to modify the deal to either improve it for labor or for management. However well-intentioned, any changes would risk delay and a debilitating shutdown, " Biden said. "The agreement was reached in good faith by both sides."

The intrigue: In his statement, Biden noted that he's been pushing for a federal paid leave policy for the past two years. "Every other developed country in the world has such protections for its workers," he said.

What's next: The House will take up legislation to adopt the deal as-is this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday night, noting that "Congress has both the authority and the responsibility to prevent this outcome and ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical transportation services."

"We are reluctant to bypass the standard ratification process for the tentative agreement — but we must act to prevent a catastrophic nationwide rail strike, which would grind our economy to a halt," Pelosi said.

"Our entire nation would suffer: more than 750,000 workers, including many union members, would lose their jobs in just the first two weeks," she added. "Millions of families wouldn’t be able to get groceries, medications and other goods, and our economy would be paralyzed as it continues to recover."

"As we consider congressional action, we must recognize that railroads have been selling out to Wall Street to boost their bottom lines, making obscene profits while demanding more and more from railroad workers," Pelosi said.

Flashback: Congress last stepped in to avoid a rail strike in 1992. Six senators voted against the move, including then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, a reporter at the White House briefing on Monday noted, because the dynamic favored workers.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.