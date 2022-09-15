White House says tentative deal reached to avoid rail strike

Rail companies and unions struck a tentative agreement on Thursday to avoid a strike that businesses feared would've led to severe supply chain disruptions, the White House said.

Why it matters: President Biden, in a pre-dawn statement, called the agreement "an important win for our economy." A strike could have driven up prices at a time when inflation is showing signs of remaining stubbornly high.

"These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned," Biden said.

"The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come."

State of play: Freight rail companies and union officials met with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in Washington on Wednesday and early into Thursday morning in an attempt to reach an agreement.

The negotiations, which Walsh said lasted more than 20 consecutive hours, had been approaching a Friday deadline to avoid a strike.

Fearing a strike, Amtrak had shut down long-distance service everywhere outside the Northeast corridor. The rail service uses freight tracks on many of its routes.

What they're saying: "The Biden Administration applauds all parties for reaching this hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal," Walsh said in a tweet.

"Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country."

