Cyber Monday — expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year — is getting off to an early start after Black Friday sales end.

Why it matters: Online holiday shopping is growing at a slower pace than in past years but it continues to break records, according to Adobe Analytics.

Many Black Friday sales continue through Saturday, which also is Small Business Saturday.

By the numbers: Consumers spent $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving Day, a 2.9% increase over last year, per Adobe.

Black Friday is expected to bring in $9 billion in online sales, up just 1% from last year.

Cyber Monday is projected to grow 5.1% over last year with $11.2 billion in sales, Adobe said.

Meanwhile, Cyber Week, the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, is expected to generate $34.8 billion in online spending and represent 16.3% of the November to December holiday season, Adobe projects.

Computers and furniture are expected to have the biggest discounts this Cyber Monday, Adobe said.

Here are some of the details about some of the biggest Cyber Monday sales:

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022 start Saturday

What's happening: Amazon has one of the earliest starts to its Cyber Monday sale, which will run Saturday through Monday, Nov. 28.

The weekend sale will feature "deep discounts across top categories," the company said in a news release.

Amazon said it will have "surprise deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods of the three-day event."

Target Cyber Monday 2022 deals start Sunday

Target unveiled details Friday for its two-day Cyber Monday sale that starts Sunday morning online and on the retailer's app.

There will be "deep savings on hundreds of thousands of items" on "everything from TVs and laptops to apparel and toys," Target said.

Target said it will continue to offer weeklong deals similar to the weekly Black Friday deals it started in October.

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts 7pm ET Sunday on the retailer's website and app.

A toy sale continues through Cyber Monday with up to 50% hundreds of toys.

Black Friday sale also continues through the weekend, Walmart told Axios.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals include toys, electronics and small kitchen appliances like coffee makers.

State of play: There is no early start for the Cyber Monday sale for Walmart+ members like with the company's three Black Friday sales, Walmart confirmed to Axios.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2022 kicks off Saturday

Kohl's announced in a news release that its "Cyber Kickoff event" will begin Saturday with "deals on hundreds of top gifts" and a 20% discount.

Free shipping on online orders of $25 or more continues through Monday.

On Cyber Monday, online Kohl’s Rewards shoppers can use a $10 off $50 coupon and earn $15 for every $50 spent. Coupon exclusions apply.

The sale will also kick off a month of Kohl's Cash earn opportunities, the company said with a chance to earn Kohl's Cash every day through Christmas Eve.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022

Best Buy said on its website that it will hold a Cyber Monday sale Sunday and Monday online and in stores.

Some Cyber deals will be available after Monday, too, the company said.

What they're saying: "Even though Cyber Monday technically falls on a Monday, we like to offer our customers a little more time to shop those hot offers by starting the sale a little earlier," Best Buy said.

Target gift card deal to return

What's next: While not a part of Target’s Cyber Monday sale, the retailer will offer a rare gift card discount Dec. 3-4, according to the upcoming sales circular that was posted online Friday.

Details: Get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500 through its Target Circle loyalty program — for a maximum savings of $50.

Exclusions apply and the offer is available on in-store and online Target gift card purchases.

Flashback: Being a member of the loyalty program has been required to get the annual gift card discount since 2020.

In late September, Target had a two-day gift card discount in late September but it was only for RedCard holders.

